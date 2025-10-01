Jane Goodall, Famed Chimpanzee Researcher And Conservation Icon, Dies At 91

Goodall, an English zoologist, primatologist, and anthropologist best known for her work with chimpanzees, died of natural causes on Wednesday, Oct. 1, in Los Angeles while on her US speaking tour, her Institute confirmed.

"(Her) discoveries as an ethologist revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world," officials posted on Instagram.

She is being hailed as a pioneer, a tireless advocate for conservation, and a UN Messenger of Peace.

"The scientist, conservationist and UN Messenger of Peace worked tirelessly for our planet and all its inhabitants, leaving an extraordinary legacy for humanity and nature," the UN posted.

In 1960, Goodall began observing wild chimpanzees in Gombe National Park, Tanzania, creating what became the longest-running wild chimpanzee study in history — a project that continues today.

Her work changed long-held scientific assumptions, including the belief that tool use was unique to humans.

“Dr. Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world,” the Institute said in announcing her death.

Over the decades, Goodall expanded her influence far beyond research.

She built the Jane Goodall Institute’s community-centered conservation programs, protecting habitats while working closely with local people in Africa. She also launched Roots & Shoots, a youth-led global movement that now spans more than 75 countries.

Goodall’s gentle voice and fierce determination made her a cultural icon. She was known not just as a scientist but as a mentor, environmentalist, and humanitarian who inspired generations of young people to take action for the planet.

“She inspired curiosity, hope and compassion in countless people around the world, and paved the way for many others — particularly young people who gave her hope for the future,” the Institute said.

Her influence reached classrooms, governments, and grassroots activists across the globe, according to the institute.

"Dr. Goodall’s life and work not only made an indelible mark on our understanding of chimpanzees and other species, but also of humankind and the environments we all share."

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.