Jailed Husband Dies By Suicide Day After Conviction In Wife's Murder: NJ Prosecutor

At 11:18 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 19. Shawn Lichtfuss was found unresponsive in his cell during a check by Camden County Department of Corrections officers, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said.

Emergency medical personnel responded and attempted life-saving measures but Lichtfuss was pronounced dead soon after, MacAulay said. A postmortem examination determined Lichtfuss died by asphyxia and that his death was a suicide, MacAulay said.

Lichtfuss had been convicted of murdering his wife on Thursday, Sept. 18, MacAulay said. It took jurors just 45 minutes to return a guilty verdict.

On Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, around 11 a.m., officers were called to Lichtfuss’s home on the 1400 block of Lincoln Drive after someone reported troubling text messages suggesting he might harm himself. When police got no response at the door, they went inside and found Stefanie Caraway dead in a bedroom. Lichtfuss was not in the home.

Lichtfuss had apparently texted someone he knew about seven hours after he killed his wife and asked them to take care of the couple's son and their cats, according to a criminal affidavit. He texted someone else, saying he "just snapped."

That person allegedly called the police, who responded to the couple's home, according to the affidavit.

Police found Lichtfuss in a parked vehicle at a Voorhees gas station. Detectives said he confessed to putting his wife in a chokehold.

