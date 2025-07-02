Jackpot Strikes Again At NJ ShopRite Complex With $446K Lottery Win

A Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $446,593 was sold at the grocery store in the ShopRite complex at 2202 Route 66, New Jersey Lottery officials said Wednesday, July 2.

The winning draw came on Tuesday, July 1.

Despite the storms this week, the player braved the elements, bought a few days’ worth of draws, and matched all five numbers to take home the game’s 34th jackpot of the year, officials said.

“I’m very grateful for what I have gotten,” the player said. “I can’t breathe, I have to exhale! I can’t even focus today. I told myself that I’m going to hit the lottery real soon. It’s a dream come true.”

The winning numbers were: 03, 14, 23, 28, and 30. The XTRA was 02 and the Bullseye was 14.

The Neptune ShopRite complex, owned by the Saker family, already made national headlines when its liquor store sold the winning ticket for the $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot on March 26, 2024.

The odds of winning that Mega Millions prize? 1 in 290 million. The odds of this Jersey Cash 5 win? About 1 in 1.2 million.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Other Stores With Multiple Big Wins

The Neptune ShopRite isn’t the only lucky location in New Jersey.

ShopRite of Spotswood in Middlesex County sold two Jersey Cash 5 jackpots this spring:

$249,000 on May 10

$408,109 (shared) on June 14

White Oak Liquors in Belleville, Essex County, has sold three major winning tickets since 2020:

$617,000 (April 2024)

$1.25 million (Nov. 2021)

$4.9 million (Jan. 2020)

The New Jersey Lottery partners with more than 6,500 retailers statewide, though very few get repeat headlines like Neptune’s ShopRite.

