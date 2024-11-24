'Jackass' Legend Steve-O Hits NJ For One-Night-Only Show: Expect The Unexpected

The show will take place Monday, Nov. 25, at the Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Basie Center Campus, located at 99 Monmouth St. in Red Bank. Tickets range from $32.75 to $52.75 and are available now.

Best known for his over-the-top stunts and fearless antics on "Jackass," Steve-O has since become a global entertainment icon, combining his wild energy with stand-up comedy to deliver a truly unique performance. Fans in Monmouth County will have the chance to experience his signature blend of outrageous humor and heart-stopping stories live.

Beyond his stunt-filled career, Steve-O has been open about his personal battles with addiction and his path to sobriety. Through his journey, he has become a vocal advocate for mental health and self-improvement, sharing his story to inspire others while continuing to entertain audiences worldwide.

Presented by Count Basie Center for the Arts and Outback Presents, the Super Dummy Tour promises to be as bold and unforgettable as the man himself.

Don't miss your chance to catch Steve-O live in Red Bank! Tickets can be purchased online or at the Basie Center box office.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show kicking off at 7:30 p.m.

