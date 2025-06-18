Ex-abc Anchor Terry Moran Says 'It Wasn't A Drunk Tweet' In First Interview After Ouster

On Friday, June 10, ABC said it would not be renewing the contract of the 65-year-old anchor and senior national correspondent after Moran called deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller a “world-class hater" in a post on X three days earlier. The comment was deleted a short time later.

In his first interview since the incident, Moran told The New York Times that, "It wasn’t a drunk tweet."

Moran said that while walking his dog, he "was thinking about our country, and what’s happening, and just turning it over in my mind.”

After he and his wife put their children to bed following a dinner and movie, Moran said he wrote the post, "and I said, ‘That’s true.’ ”

Moran told The Times he doesn't regret the post.

The next morning, ABC suspended Moran, saying it "stands for objectivity and impartiality in its news coverage and does not condone subjective personal attacks on others," before officially parting ways.

"The thing about Stephen Miller is not that he is the brains behind Trumpism,” Moran wrote in the post. “Yes, he is one of the people who conceptualizes the impulses of the Trumpist movement and translates them into policy. But that’s not what’s interesting about Miller. It’s not brains. It’s bile.

"Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He’s a world-class hater. You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate.

"Trump is a world-class hater. But his hatred is only a means to an end, and that end is his own glorification. That’s his spiritual nourishment.”

The 39-year-old Miller responded to Moran's comments with a post of his own on X, saying: "The most important fact about Terry’s full public meltdown is what it shows about the corporate press in America.

"For decades, the privileged anchors and reporters narrating and gatekeeping our society have been radicals adopting a journalist’s pose. Terry pulled off his mask."

Miller is widely credited with architecting Trump’s hardline immigration policies and remains a prominent voice in right-wing circles.

Moran is now posting content on Substack.

