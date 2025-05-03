Fair 63°

It Took A Law To Let NJ Students Use Sunscreen At School — Now It's Up To Murphy

For years, students in New Jersey needed a doctor’s note just to bring sunscreen to school. Now, that rule could finally be on its way out.

Gov. Phil Murphy 

 Photo Credit: Gov. Phil Murphy Facebook
Cecilia Levine
A bill that would let kids use sunscreen, wear hats, and bring sunglasses to school or outdoor events—without a doctor’s note—has made it all the way to Governor Phil Murphy’s desk.

Under current policy, sunscreen is considered an over-the-counter medication, and some districts restrict its use. But the new bill would require schools to let students use FDA-approved sunscreen and wear sun-protective gear, as long as parents give written permission.

The bill was sponsored by Senator Shirley K. Turner (D-Hunterdon/Mercer) and approved with amendments by the Senate Education Committee. It also makes one thing clear: school staff won’t be required to apply sunscreen.

If signed, the rule would take effect in the first full school year after enactment. All eyes are now on Murphy, who has the final say.

