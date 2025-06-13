Israel Kills Iran’s Top Nuclear Scientists, Military Chiefs In Surprise Attack: Officials

The attack, part of "Operation Rising Lion," was launched Friday, June 13, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it would continue “for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.”

Scroll to see a list of Iranian officials and nuclear scientists killed in the attack.

Netanyahu warned that Iran’s nuclear capabilities have reached a dangerous new level, with the Israel Defense Forces saying the regime has been producing "thousands of kilograms of enriched uranium, alongside decentralized and fortified enrichment compounds, in underground, fortified sites.”

The IDF said the program “has accelerated significantly in recent months, bringing the regime significantly closer to obtaining a nuclear weapon.”

Among those believed killed in the attacks Friday morning were Fereydoun Abbasi and Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, two of Iran's top nuclear scientists integral to nuclear development, multiple outlets report.

According to Iranian officials, the strike killed.

Lieutenant General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran

Lieutenant General Gholamali Rashid, Iranian military officer

Lieutenant General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) since 2019

A leading nuclear scientist “working on the Iranian bomb”

Multiple high-ranking security chiefs connected to Iran’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs

Israel says the strike targeted:

Iran’s main nuclear enrichment facility

Its nuclear weaponization program

The country’s ballistic missile production sites

Netanyahu warned Iran is preparing to build 10,000 ballistic missiles in the next three years.

“Imagine 10K tons of TNT landing on a country the size of New Jersey," he said. “Today the Jewish state refuses to be a victim of a numeral holocaust perpetrated by the Iranian regime.”

In response, Iranian officials promised “bitter and painful" retaliation.

