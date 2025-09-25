Israel Could Be Banned From FIFA World Cup In US: Reports

Europe's soccer governing body UEFA is moving toward a vote to suspend Israeli teams from international play, the Associated Press reported. A ban would impact Israel's national teams, along with clubs that can qualify for competitions like the UEFA Champions League.

A majority of UEFA's 20-member executive committee is expected to support suspending Israel, two people familiar with the proposal told the AP. UEFA made a similar decision against Russia, which has been blocked from the World Cup and UEFA European Championship since it invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Israel has competed as a member of the European confederation since 1994. A founding member of the Asian Football Confederation in 1948, Israel was kicked out in 1974 after Muslim countries refused to play against the Israeli men's national team, The Guardian reported.

The threat of banning Israel puts pressure on FIFA, which governs global soccer. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has worked at FIFA's satellite office in New York City at Trump Tower while attending events related to the UN General Assembly.

Since returning to office, President Donald Trump has developed a close relationship with Infantino as the US prepares to co-host the World Cup with Canada and Mexico. Trump and Infantino have met several times at the White House, along with watching the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Final together at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

A State Department spokesperson said the Trump administration strongly opposed blocking Israel from FIFA competitions.

"We will absolutely work to fully stop any effort to attempt to ban Israel's national soccer team from the World Cup," the spokesperson told The Athletic.

Calls for Israel's exclusion have surged as outrage grows over the Israeli military campaign in Palestine. A UN commission of inquiry formally ruled on Tuesday, Sept. 16, that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

The UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says at least 65,419 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 2023, with another 167,000 injured as of Thursday, Sept. 25. A UN review of verified deaths in May found that nearly 70% of those killed were women and children.

By comparison, Israeli officials report 465 soldiers have died in Gaza since its ground operation began. About 1,665 Israelis and foreign nationals have been killed, with the majority of deaths linked to the Hamas-led attacks of Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

Four UN experts have called for FIFA and UEFA to suspend Israel.

"Sports must reject the perception that it is business as usual," the experts said in a statement. "Sporting bodies must not turn a blind eye to grave human rights violations, especially when their platforms are used to normalise injustices."

Israel has strongly denied all genocide accusations, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is among the Israeli leaders lobbying to prevent a UEFA ban.

"The right step now is to act responsibly with the professionals and not to make statements, and this is how all the parties involved in the efforts are acting," said Miki Zohar, Israel's sports and culture minister. "We will address this later."

Even without a ban, Israel has a very tough road to the 2026 World Cup.

Israel's next match in UEFA World Cup qualifying will be against Norway in Oslo on Saturday, Oct. 11. Led by Manchester City star Erling Haaland, Norway has a perfect 5-0 record and is 6 points ahead of Israel atop Group I, which also includes Italy.

Norway's soccer federation said it will donate proceeds from the Israel match to the Doctors Without Borders charity working in Gaza. The Norwegian team has been vocal in social activism, notably protesting before the 2022 World Cup about host Qatar's human rights records.

Since the Gaza war began, UEFA hasn't allowed matches to be held in Israeli stadiums. Home games for Israel's men's national teams have been hosted at neutral sites in Hungary.

A UEFA ban could also risk Israel's chances of qualifying for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil. UEFA's qualification process is scheduled to begin in February 2026.

Earlier in September, the International Olympic Committee said it hasn't discussed banning Israel from the 2026 Winter Olympics.

