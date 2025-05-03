Isolated Tornado Possible, Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For 14 NJ Counties

The watch remains in effect until 11 p.m. for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Salem, Somerset, and Warren counties, according to the NWS Storm Prediction Center.

Forecasters say the main threat is damaging winds, especially in areas north and west of the I-95 corridor. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will move in later today and continue into the night, according to the NWS Mount Holly office. Officials also say they cannot rule out one-inch hail or an isolated tornado.

The strongest storms are expected between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. Residents are urged to have multiple ways to receive warnings, and to remember: “When thunder roars, go indoors,” the weather service said.

