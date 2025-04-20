Fair 61°

Is ShopRite Open On Easter? Check Your NJ Store Hours Here

If you’re planning a last-minute grocery run this Easter Sunday, don’t assume your local ShopRite will be open. A large number of New Jersey ShopRite stores will be closed, while others are operating with reduced hours, according to store officials.

Paramus ShopRite

Paramus ShopRite

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
Out of the more than 180 ShopRite stores in the Garden State, only a portion will open on Sunday, April 20 — and those that do will generally close earlier than usual.

The following ShopRite stores are open on Easter Sunday:

  • ShopRite of Aberdeen – 7am-5pm
  • ShopRite of Absecon – 7am-5pm
  • ShopRite of Bayville – 6am-4pm
  • ShopRite of Bernardsville – 7am-5pm
  • ShopRite of Bordentown – 7am-4pm
  • ShopRite of Boundbrook – 6am-5pm
  • ShopRite of Branchburg – 6am-5pm
  • ShopRite of Upper Deerfield – 7am-3pm
  • ShopRite of Brooklawn – 6am-5pm
  • ShopRite of Burlington – 7am-5pm
  • ShopRite of Carteret – 7am-5pm
  • ShopRite of Greater Morristown (Cedar Knolls) – 6:30am-7pm
  • ShopRite of Chatham – 7am-3pm
  • ShopRite of Evesham Rd. (Cherry Hill) – 7am-5pm
  • ShopRite of Garden State Pavilion (Cherry Hill) – 7am-5pm
  • ShopRite of Chester – 7am-6pm
  • ShopRite of Cinnaminson – 7am-5pm
  • ShopRite of Clark – 7am-5pm
  • ShopRite of Delran – 7am-5pm
  • ShopRite of East Brunswick – 6am-4pm
  • ShopRite of Edison – 7am-4pm
  • ShopRite of English Creek (Egg Harbor Twp) – 7am-4pm
  • ShopRite of Ewing – 6am-4pm
  • ShopRite of Freehold – 6am-4pm
  • ShopRite of Galloway – 7am-5pm
  • ShopRite of Garwood – 7am-6pm
  • ShopRite of Hainesport – 7am-5pm
  • ShopRite of Hamilton (Twp) – 6am-4pm
  • ShopRite of Hamilton Sq. – 6am-4pm
  • ShopRite of Hammonton – 7am-5pm
  • ShopRite of East Windsor (Hightstown) – 6am-4pm
  • ShopRite of Hillsborough – 7am-6pm
  • ShopRite of Howell – 7am-4pm
  • ShopRite of Jackson – 6am-4pm
  • ShopRite of Kearny Square – 6am-3pm
  • ShopRite of Lacey Twsp (Lanoka Harbor) – 6am-4pm
  • ShopRite of Lawrenceville – 6am-4pm
  • ShopRite of Lincoln Park – 7am-5pm
  • ShopRite of Little Falls – 6am-6pm
  • ShopRite of Livingston – 6:30am-8pm
  • ShopRite of Manahawkin – 6am-4pm
  • ShopRite of Wall Twsp. (Manasquan) – 6am-4pm
  • ShopRite of Manchester – 7am-4pm
  • ShopRite of Marlboro – 6am-4pm
  • ShopRite of Marlton – 7am-5pm
  • ShopRite of Marmora – 7am-5pm
  • ShopRite of Kings Commons (Middletown) – 6am-5pm
  • ShopRite of Millburn – 7am-3pm
  • ShopRite of Millville – 7am-3pm
  • ShopRite of Heritage Plaza (Monmouth Junction) – 6am-4pm
  • ShopRite of Montgomery Twsp – 6am-4pm
  • ShopRite of Ark Road (Mount Laurel) – 7am-5pm
  • ShopRite of Union Mill Rd. (Mount Laurel) – 7am-5pm
  • ShopRite of Mt. Laurel – 7am-5pm
  • ShopRite of Neptune – 7am-4pm
  • ShopRite of North Brunswick – 6am-4pm
  • ShopRite of Nutley – 7am-3pm
  • ShopRite of Long Hill Plaza (Oakland) – 6am-5pm
  • ShopRite of Ernston Rd. (Parlin) – 6am-5pm
  • ShopRite of Passaic – 7am-8pm
  • ShopRite of Pennington – 6am-4pm
  • ShopRite of Rio Grande – 7am-3pm
  • ShopRite of Sewell (Sewel) – 7am-3pm
  • ShopRite of Shrewsbury – 7am-4pm
  • ShopRite of Somers Point – 7am-5pm
  • ShopRite of Somerset – 7am-5pm
  • ShopRite of Somerville – 6am-4pm
  • ShopRite of South Plainfield – 6am-5pm
  • ShopRite of Hadley Commons (South Plainfield) – 7am-5pm
  • ShopRite of Spotswood – 6am-5pm
  • ShopRite of Springfield – 7am-7pm
  • ShopRite of Stirling – 7am-5pm
  • ShopRite of Route 37 (Toms River) – 7am-4pm
  • ShopRite of Fischer Bay (Toms River) – 7am-4pm
  • ShopRite of Union – 7am-7pm
  • ShopRite of Delsea (Vineland) – 7am-3pm
  • ShopRite of Landis (Vineland) – 7am-3pm
  • ShopRite of Waretown – 6am-4pm
  • ShopRite of Washington – 7am-5pm
  • ShopRite of West Long Branch – 6am-5pm
  • ShopRite of Essex Green (West Orange) – 7am-8pm
  • ShopRite of Wharton – 5am-10pm
  • ShopRite of Woodbridge – 6am-5pm

The following stores are operating with limited or special hours:

  • ShopRite of East Orange – 24 Hours
  • ShopRite of Elizabeth – 24 Hours
  • ShopRite of Englewood – 24 Hours
  • ShopRite of Linden – 24 Hours
  • ShopRite of Old Bridge – 24 Hours
  • ShopRite of Perth Amboy – 24 Hours
  • ShopRite of Rochelle Park – 24 Hours
  • ShopRite of Rockaway – 24 Hours
  • ShopRite of Paramus – 6am-11pm
  • ShopRite of Watchung (Blue Star Shopping Center) – 6am-12am

The following ShopRite stores are closed for Easter Sunday:

  • Bayonne
  • Belleville
  • Byram Twsp
  • Clinton
  • Elmwood Park
  • Emerson
  • Fair Lawn
  • Flanders
  • Flemington
  • Franklin
  • Glassboro
  • Hackensack
  • Hackettstown (Mansfield)
  • Hillsdale
  • Hoboken
  • Jersey City (Metro Plaza & Hudson Exchange II)
  • Laurel Hill (Clementon)
  • Laurel Springs (Chews Landing)
  • Lawnside
  • Lodi
  • Lyndhurst
  • Medford
  • Netcong
  • New Milford
  • Newton
  • North Bergen (Columbia Park)
  • Northvale
  • Palisades Park
  • Parsippany
  • Phillipsburg (Greenwich)
  • Ramsey
  • Sicklerville
  • Sparta
  • Succasunna
  • Sussex
  • Wallington
  • Wayne Hills Mall
  • Berlin (West Berlin)
  • West Caldwell
  • West Deptford
  • West Milford
  • Williamstown
  • Woolwich
  • Wyckoff

