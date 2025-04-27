Intense Fire Destroys Multiple Garages, Sheds In Bergen County (Photos)

The fire broke out on Phillip Avenue, just east of River Drive, according to incident photographer Boyd A. Loving.

At least one two-car garage was completely consumed by flames, and multiple sheds and smaller garages sustained heavy damage, Loving said.

A nearby single-family home also suffered exterior damage from the fire’s intense heat, officials said. Firefighters and EMTs from Elmwood Park were assisted at the scene by crews from numerous neighboring municipalities, Loving said.

The Elmwood Park Police Department and Elmwood Park EMS also responded. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

