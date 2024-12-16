Fog 35°

Inmate Serving 43-Year Sentence Dies In NJ State Prison After Encounter With Officer, AG Says

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office is investigating the death of a Northern State Prison inmate who died following an encounter with correctional police officers earlier this month, authorities said.

David Silva.

 Photo Credit: NJDOC
Cecilia Levine
David Silva, 46, was involved in an encounter with officers on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, at the Newark prison, the AG's office said Monday, Dec. 16. Silva was later pronounced dead at a hospital on Thursday, Dec. 12, officials confirmed.

The names of the involved officers are not being released, and no further details have been provided as the investigation remains ongoing.

Records show Silva had been serving a 43-year sentence for murder, and had been incarcerated since 2013.

The Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) is leading the investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

