Influencer Tanner Martin Announces His Own Death: 'If You're Watching This, I'm Dead'

Martin, of Utah, entered hospice care one week ago. Weeks earlier, he and his wife, Shay, had welcomed a baby girl.

Throughout his illness, Martin used social media to speak openly about cancer, death, and the grief of leaving life behind. He answered followers’ most personal questions and reflected on what mattered most in his final days.

“Hey, if you're watching this, I'm dead,” Martin said in a video posted Wednesday, June 25. "I had a heck of a life."

Martin thanked fans for all of their support to him and his wife, Shay.

"Life was awesome, I really enjoyed it while I was here. I believe there’s something after this and I’m excited to meet those people and hopefully we’re hanging out now and making fun of all you nerds."

In his final wish, Martin asked his fans to help him raise his daughter in his absence by donating to a GoFundMe created to support his family.

The funds, he said, would help “replace income, pay for babysitting, school, [and] a wedding. All these things that normally Shay or I would do together.”

