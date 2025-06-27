Inflation Ticks Up, Spending Slips As Trump's Tariffs Tighten Grip On Economy

The Federal Reserve's primary inflation reading, the personal consumption expenditures price index, rose 0.1% in May to an annual rate of 2.3%, according to Bureau of Economic Analysis data released on Friday, June 27. Those increases matched ones forecasted by Dow Jones economists, CNBC reported.

Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, rose by 0.2% in May to 2.7%, slightly ahead of the 0.1% and 2.6% forecasts. The Fed considers the metric a better long-term measurement because of how frequently food and energy prices can change.

Consumer spending dropped 0.1% in May after rising 0.2% in April. That was the first monthly decrease since January.

Personal income tumbled by $109.6 billion in May, a 0.4% monthly drop. Disposable income brought home after taxes went down by 0.6%.

The savings rate climbed to 4.5% in May as households cut back, marking the biggest jump in savings since January.

"This morning's news was consistent with other reports showing the economy gradually losing momentum in the second quarter, ahead of the brunt of tariff increases expected to wash ashore during the summer and early fall," Wells Fargo Investment Institute market strategist Gary Schlossberg told CNBC.

A major reason behind the pullback was a steep decline in spending on goods, which fell by $49.2 billion. Services spending ticked up slightly, but it wasn't enough to offset the drop.

Auto sales plummeted by 49.3% in May, fueling the decrease in spending. Car shoppers rushed to make purchases in March and April ahead of Trump's tariffs on aluminum, steel, and vehicles, and that panic buying depleted the country's auto inventory.

Trump's 50% aluminum and steel duties have driven up costs for many sectors, including autos, home construction, and food production. Many retailers like Target and Walmart have warned that Trump's tariffs will raise prices of some goods throughout 2025.

May's inflation numbers moved slightly away from the Fed's 2% target, a level not seen since early 2021. While many economists expect the Fed to keep interest rates at their same level in July, some have said a rate cut could happen if inflation remains tame.

During a news conference at the NATO summit on Wednesday, June 25, Trump renewed his attacks on Fed chair Jerome Powell for not lowering interest rates, calling him "terrible" and "a stupid person."

"He's an average mentally person," Trump said. "I'd say low, in terms of what he does, low, low IQ for what he does."

The Commerce Department will release its next inflation report on Thursday, July 31.

