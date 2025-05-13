Inflation Holds Steady, Grocery Prices Drop As Trump's Trade Policies Cloud Outlook

Monthly inflation increased just 0.2% from March, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Tuesday, May 13. Consumer prices rose 2.3% from April 2024, the smallest yearly inflation since February 2021.

The annual inflation number was slightly below the 2.4% Dow Jones forecast, CNBC reported. Wall Street didn't react much to the consumer price index (CPI) data, with stocks and Treasury yields staying relatively unchanged when markets opened.

Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.2% in April and 2.8% annually. Housing costs for renters and homeowners went up 0.3%, accounting for more than half the monthly increase.

Natural gas prices jumped 3.7%, while electricity rose 0.8%. Gasoline dipped slightly, though unadjusted pump prices rose 2.9% over April. Energy prices overall were down 3.7% from April 2024.

Food prices gave households a break. Grocery prices dropped 0.4%, the biggest monthly decline since September 2020.

After reaching record highs earlier in 2025, eggs plunged 12.7%, helping pull meat, poultry, fish, and egg prices down 1.6%. Fruits, vegetables, and cereals also saw modest declines.

Restaurant prices, on the other hand, went up 0.4% in April. Full-service meals rose 0.6%, while limited-service meals climbed 0.3%.

Other categories were mixed. Household furnishings jumped 1.0%, while car insurance increased 0.6% and the medical care index rose 0.5%. Airline fares dropped 2.8% and used car prices fell 0.5%.

The inflation data comes as economists remain concerned about the longer-term impact of Trump's tariffs on the US economy. The country's gross domestic product declined 0.3% in the first quarter of 2025, the first retraction in three years as companies and consumers raced to buy imports ahead of Trump's trade wars.

The US and China have backed away from their sky-high duties placed on each other. On Monday, May 12, the US lowered its combined tariff on Chinese imports to 30%, while China reduced its rate to 10% on American goods.

Several other duties remain in place, including a 10% baseline tariff on many countries. There are also 25% tariffs on imports of aluminum, steel, cars, and light trucks, along with Canadian and Mexican goods not covered by the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Trump's retreat from his much higher tariffs has caused traders to push back their expectations for interest rate cuts, according to CNBC. Markets now expect the Federal Reserve to wait until September, down from earlier bets on a June cut.

Fed chair Jerome Powell has warned that the conditions that cause "stagflation" – high inflation paired with increasing job losses and stagnant economic growth – loom into the summer.

"The risks of higher unemployment and higher inflation appear to have risen, and we believe that the current stance of monetary policy leaves us well positioned to respond in a timely way to potential economic developments," Powell said on Wednesday, May 7.

The Commerce Department's inflation gauge, the Fed's preferred metric, is expected to be released on Friday, May 30.

