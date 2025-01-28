A Few Clouds 34°

Infant Assault Found In 2K+ Images On NJ Music Teacher Sentenced In PA: DA

A former Pennsbury School District music instructor who admitted to having thousands of child pornography images and videos has been sentenced to three years of probation, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025.

Christopher Bygott of Hamilton, NJ, a Pennsbury School District music instructor, told police about the thousands of images of child sexual abuse on his Apple iPhone&nbsp;— including those of infants and toddlers, court documents detail.

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Christopher Bygott, 47, of Hamilton, New Jersey, pleaded guilty in September 2024 to felony charges of possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility. Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey L. Finley also ordered Bygott to undergo sex offender treatment, barred him from having unsupervised contact with minors, and mandated his registration as a sex offender under Megan’s Law for at least 15 years.

The investigation began on Dec. 5, 2023, after the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children received two CyberTips linked to uploads of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on an Amazon Photos account. Detectives traced the uploads to Bygott through an IP address associated with the Pennsbury School District.

Bygott, who served as the district's curriculum coordinator for instrumental music, admitted to possessing thousands of CSAM files during an interview with detectives. A forensic examination of his cellphone uncovered over 2,000 images and videos depicting children engaged in sexual acts, including infants and toddlers, according to court documents.

Bygott was initially charged in December 2023 and released on $250,000 unsecured bail. His sentencing follows his guilty plea last fall.

