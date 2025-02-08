Incredible Basement Playground (For Kids And Adults) In $3.7M Bergen County Mansion

Nestled at the end of a private cul-de-sac, the 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom estate at 3 Bridle Way boasts a sun-soaked open-concept living and dining room. Soaring ceilings and two sleek gas fireplaces set the tone for elegant entertaining.

The chef’s kitchen is a dream, complete with custom cabinetry, high-end appliances, and a quartz-topped center island, all framed by oversized sliding doors and windows that flood the space with natural light.

The upper level features an expansive primary suite with a designer bathroom and a custom-built walk-in closet. Four additional bedrooms and three full baths complete this floor, offering ample space for family and guests.

The finished lower level is a family favorite, with a unique play area that features a slide, rock climbing wall, swing, and chalkboard wall for kids. Adults will enjoy the gym, home theater, wine cellar, and a full bath, making this level the ultimate flex space for recreation and relaxation.

The property is listed by Ana Simon of Brown Harris Stevens New Jersey.

