In True Diva Form, Mariah Carey Shows Up Late To NY Record Store Before Dazzling Fans

The six-time Grammy winner and Huntington native, 56, stopped by Looney Tunes Record Store in West Babylon on Tuesday, Sept. 30, for a sold-out meet-and-greet to promote her latest album, Here For It All.

Fans lined up around the building for hours, some holding copies of the new CD in hopes of a signature from the superstar, who affectionately calls her fanbase the “lambs.”

“Back in Long Island for the lambs!!!” Carey posted on X, sharing a flyer for the event that promised signed CDs but warned “no photos.”

In true diva fashion, Carey arrived just before 7 p.m. — about an hour behind schedule — smiling and waving as she entered the store. Once inside, she signed hundreds of albums and met each fan face-to-face.

In a video posted by the store, Carey told fans, “I’m signing some extra copies just in case you want to go to the Looney Tunes website and get them tomorrow.”

For Looney Tunes owner Karl Groeger, hosting Carey was a dream come true. “I’ve been trying to get Mariah Carey in store for, I don’t know, maybe 20 years, and 10, 15 different records,” he said in a Facebook video. “We are beyond delighted to have her here.”

Carey, 56, grew up in Huntington and graduated from Harborfields High School in Greenlawn before becoming one of the best-selling female artists of the 1990s. Her self-titled debut produced four No. 1 singles, launching a career that has since defined pop and R&B.

Here For It All, released Friday, Sept. 26, marks what Carey calls “the era of me.”

Looney Tunes, meanwhile, continues its tradition of bringing major stars to Long Island. Past events have featured Ozzy Osbourne, Selena Gomez, Joe Jonas, Sabrina Carpenter, and even a rooftop concert by Staind. Earlier this month, Cardi B drew a sold-out crowd to promote her new album Am I the Drama?

