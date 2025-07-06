In-Flight Wi-Fi Speeds Ranked In New Study: See Which Airlines Excel, Lag

Internet analytics company Ookla released a study of airlines' Wi-Fi offerings on Monday, June 30. Airplane internet ranked dead last among 21 airline benchmarks in the American Customer Satisfaction Index, behind baggage handling, seat comfort, and even airplane food.

Ookla analyzed its Speedtest data from the first quarter of 2025 and found wide gaps in performance. Hawaiian Airlines and Qatar Airways topped the list for fastest connections through SpaceX's Starlink.

Qatar and Hawaiian delivered the fastest median download speeds and lowest latency, according to the report. Both airlines rely on Starlink's low-Earth orbit satellites, offering faster and more responsive service than traditional satellite systems.

Spirit Airlines, Air Canada, Delta Air Lines, Breeze Airways, American Airlines, and Aeroméxico also provided "very usable speeds," with 90% of test results showing download speeds above 10 megabits per second (Mbps). Upload speeds were good for basic needs like emailing, but real-time tasks such as video calls or gaming were often hindered by high latency.

German airline Lufthansa was at the bottom of the list, with its ground-to-air in-flight system posting a median download speed of just 4.14 Mbps. The report notes that while Lufthansa may offer better connectivity on some planes, many passengers are still getting the slower service.

Other premium carriers like Japan Airlines, Turkish Airlines, and Cathay Pacific also showed "substandard Wi-Fi experiences" in Ookla's data, suggesting older systems or uneven service across their fleets.

"Expect airlines to ramp up their efforts," wrote Kerry Baker of Ookla. "In-flight connectivity can be a key point of differentiation for travelers, helps support the premium brand value that many international airlines aspire to create, and is an opportunity to monetize a literally captive audience."

You can click here to see Ookla's full study.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.