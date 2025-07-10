Immigration Debate Deepens: Poll Reveals Americans' Views Of Trump's Actions

The Pew Research Center poll finds that more Americans disapprove than approve of the administration’s overall approach to immigration, by a margin of 47 to 42 percent.

A total of 5,044 adults were surveyed nationwide over a week-long period in June.

Among the specific actions tested, the most widely opposed were the suspension of most asylum applications, with 60 percent disapproving.

Additionally, 59 percent disapprove of the decision to end Temporary Protected Status for many migrants fleeing war or disaster, and 54 percent disapprove of increased workplace raids by federal immigration agents.

Even policies with split results show near-perfect partisan mirrors. Half the public disapproves of using local police in deportation efforts, and exactly half support it.

Similarly, Americans are evenly divided on whether offering money and travel assistance to undocumented immigrants who leave voluntarily is a good idea.

Partisan splits drive most of the results. Nearly eight in 10 Republicans approve of Trump’s immigration policies overall — more than half strongly. But among Democrats, 81 percent disapprove, with nearly two-thirds doing so strongly.

When asked how these policies might affect the country, 53 percent say they expect them to cost taxpayers money.

Fewer — just under one-third — believe they’ll result in savings. And nearly half believe the policies will weaken the US economy.

Crime is the one area where more Americans see a benefit: 41 percent say the policies will lead to less crime, while just 20 percent say they will increase it.

Views about undocumented immigrants haven’t shifted much in the past decade. Roughly two-thirds of Americans still say they should be allowed to stay in the country legally, with many supporting a path to citizenship.

The partisan divide on deportation is especially stark. Today, 56 percent of Republicans support a national deportation effort, up sharply from just 34 percent in 2017.

Most Democrats support legal status for undocumented immigrants, and say cities and churches should be allowed to opt out of federal enforcement efforts.

