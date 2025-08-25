Immersive Netflix House Launching At Philly Area Mall As $1B NJ Studio Moves Forward

Netflix House will open at the King of Prussia Mall on Wednesday, Nov. 12, the streaming platform announced on Monday, Aug. 25. The new 100,000-square-foot venue will feature interactive attractions, themed dining, and exclusive merchandise.

The Philadelphia area will be the first in the nation to host the permanent entertainment concept.

"Finally, a place where the Netflix story you can't get enough of becomes something real that you can play, shop, and taste," said chief marketing officer Marian Lee. "This is fandom coming to life, where you can actually step inside the worlds you've been watching and loving for years — whether going on an epic adventure with the Straw Hats, taking a journey into Hawkins, Indiana, or grabbing a cocktail inspired by your latest obsession."

Ticket presales for paid experiences begin on Thursday, Oct. 17, with early access available through a waitlist on Netflix House's website. Admission to explore the space will be free.

A second Netflix House will open in Dallas on Thursday, Dec. 11, with a third planned for Las Vegas in 2027.

"With fresh experiences dropping regularly, there's always a new reason to come back," Lee said. "We are thrilled to welcome our new neighbors in Philadelphia, Dallas, and Las Vegas to explore Netflix in a whole new light, enhanced by the unique charm and culture of each city."

The King of Prussia site will combine immersive games, themed dining, and screening events, with experiences rotating regularly. Visitors can try:

Wednesday: Eve of the Outcasts — A school carnival takes a dark turn based on the hit show "Wednesday" starring Jenna Ortega.

— A school carnival takes a dark turn based on the hit show "Wednesday" starring Jenna Ortega. ONE PIECE: Quest for the Devil Fruit — A race against villains and Marines in search of a mysterious treasure, inspired by "ONE PIECE," a live-action adaptation of a popular Japanese anime series.

— A race against villains and Marines in search of a mysterious treasure, inspired by "ONE PIECE," a live-action adaptation of a popular Japanese anime series. Netflix Virtuals — Virtual reality games in the worlds of "Stranger Things," "Squid Game," and "Rebel Moon."

— Virtual reality games in the worlds of "Stranger Things," "Squid Game," and "Rebel Moon." Top 9 — Nine interactive holes of mini-golf inspired by many shows, including "Bridgerton" and "Is It Cake?"

— Nine interactive holes of mini-golf inspired by many shows, including "Bridgerton" and "Is It Cake?" TUDUM Theater — Screenings, trivia nights, and special events with Netflix talent.

Food and drinks will be available at Netflix Bites, a full-service restaurant with dishes and cocktails inspired by popular shows. A rotating shop will sell exclusive fan merchandise.

The venue is Netflix's latest investment in the mid-Atlantic.

In May, the company broke ground on a $1 billion production hub in Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. The project will convert a 292-acre former U.S. Army base into a 12-soundstage facility.

The studio is slated to open in 2028 and is expected to generate thousands of permanent and construction-related jobs.

