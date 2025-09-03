Long Island Son's Chilling Final Words To Parents Before ‘Suicide By Cop’ Revealed

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 3, in Carle Place, Nassau County Police said.

Officers responded to a home on Rushmore Avenue after receiving a 911 call from a woman reporting that her 33-year-old son, identified as James Rosano, was “out of control,” highly intoxicated, and refused to leave the residence.

Rosano told his mother, “Kiss me, I’m going to go outside and die at the hands of police,” before heading out of the home, Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder told reporters.

When officers arrived, they saw Rosano holding what looked like a shotgun, police said. As one officer spoke to the mother at the door, Rosano allegedly raised the weapon toward police. Officers shouted commands for him to drop it while pushing his mother out of the way for her safety.

Despite repeated warnings, Rosano continued advancing and pointing the weapon, authorities said. An officer fired, striking him once in the chest. Rosano was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators later determined the weapon was a BB gun. At a press conference, Ryder displayed a photo of the gun and said it was nearly indistinguishable from a real shotgun.

“This is what was pointed at our officers, this is the threat, and that is what the police officers stopped,” Ryder said.

Rosano had a history of arrests, including multiple assault charges, officials said. He had been arrested in New York City five days earlier and again on Long Island two days before the shooting for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

