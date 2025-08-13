Light Rain 77°

Illegal Turn Leads To Arrest Of Oakland Man In Car Burglary, Credit Card Fraud Case: Cops

An illegal left turn in Oakland led police to a man wanted for burglary and stolen credit card fraud, authorities said.

Michael Bentley

Photo Credit: Oakland PD
Cecilia Levine
On Sunday, Aug. 10, at 4:04 p.m., Officers Nicholas Maricich and Timothy McDonough saw a white 2019 Honda Civic make an illegal left turn on Ramapo Valley Road from Maple Avenue, Oakland Police Chief Timothy Keenan said.

The driver, identified as Michael Bentley, 37, of Oakland, gave officers a fake name and pedigree information, Keenan said. Officer McDonough recognized Bentley and knew there was an active arrest warrant for burglary, theft, possession of stolen credit cards, and fraudulent use of a credit card, Keenan said.

Those charges stem from a June 2025 car burglary investigation that included surveillance footage showing Bentley using stolen cards at a convenience store in Paterson, Keenan said.

Bentley was charged with hindering and taken to Bergen County Jail, Keenan said.

