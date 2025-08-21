‘If I Die, It Was Greg’: Pregnant Teen Found Buried On Boyfriend’s Property, Police Say

Two weeks later, police found the body of 18-year-old Kylee Monteiro, who had been stabbed to death and buried in the yard of her boyfriend’s grandparents in Rehoboth, authorities said.

Gregory Groom, 22, admitted to police that he killed Monteiro, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said. Despite that alleged confession, he pleaded not guilty to murder.

Monteiro was last seen alive on Aug. 6. Investigators said she was with Groom at the time, and there was a physical altercation.

“He threw me on the ground, pulled my hair, strangled me," she texted one of her sisters, according to Assistant District Attorney Jason Mohan, as reported by NBC Boston. "My phone is at 4%, and if I die, it was Greg."

Police found her body buried behind a shed on the Rehoboth property where Groom lived on Tuesday, Aug. 19. Prosecutors said Monteiro had been stabbed so viciously that the knife blade broke in her chest, according to WCVB.

As news of her death spread, memorials poured in on social media.

"I am so sorry that you ever had to go through this. All you ever wanted was for him to love you back," Faith Monteiro, one of Kylee's sisters, posted. "You deserved the world. You were the happiest person I knew. You were so full of life. And you would have been an amazing mommy. ... My heart will never heal from this. Fly high with the angels, my beautiful girl 😭 Goodbye for now."

Along with being three months pregnant, Monteiro had also recently graduated from Attleboro High School. Her friends have told reporters she was excited to begin her family and life as an adult.

Her killing has sparked calls for more resources for young women trapped in abusive relationships.

Groom was charged with murder, assault and battery on a pregnant victim, assault and battery on a family or household member, and aggravated witness intimidation, the prosecutor said.

He is being held without bail, authorities said.

A candlelight vigil for Monteiro will be held Saturday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. at 401 Winthrop St. in Rehoboth.

