ID Released For Nypd Cop Killed In Active Shooter Incident At Skyscraper Leaving 5 Dead

The identity has been released of an off-duty NYPD officer who was among five people killed, including a suspect, in an active shooting incident at one of midtown Manhattan's prime locations, according to authorities.

Police Officer Didarul Islam.

 Photo Credit: NYPD
At the scene in midtown

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
Police at the scene in midtown.

Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
At the scene in midtown.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
345 Park Ave. in Manhattan.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Americasroot
The area of midtown Manhattan where the shooting happened.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
345 Park Ave. (outlined in red).

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Joe Lombardi
The suspect was also killed from an apparently sel-inflicted wound in New York City’s deadliest shooting in a quarter of a century.

It happened early Monday evening, July 28, at 345 Park Ave., which includes the NFL headquarters.

The shooter, identified as Shane Devon Tamura, age 27, of Las Vegas, entered the building and fired at a police officer, who was working private security at the time, and the civilian, according to ABC7 New York.

The officer has been ID'd as 36-year-old Didarul Islam.

"Police Officer Didarul Islam represented the very best of our department," the NYPD said. "He was protecting New Yorkers from danger when his life was tragically cut short today.

"We join in prayer during this time of incomprehensible pain. We will forever honor his legacy."

Police sources say the shooting suspect killed himself on the 33rd floor of the building, the outlet report.

A photo published by NBC News shows the suspected gunman entering a midtown Manhattan building dressed in dark clothing and sunglasses, while carrying what seems to be a large firearm.

The BMW he drove to the skyscraper was registered to him in Nevada, according to NBC, which is reporting the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) investigating if Tamura, a former high school football player in California, had any connections to the agency.

The identities of the three civilians killed have not yet been released.

The motive remains undetermined.

Global investment firm Blackstone Inc., one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, also has its headquarters in the building, along with financial firm KPMG.

A security camera image shows the apparent shooter holding a long gun and walking outside the office building, according to ABC7 New York.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

