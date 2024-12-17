Iconic Waldorf Astoria To Reopen After Years-Long Makeover: Here’s When

The Waldorf Astoria is on track to be up and running in the spring.

It has been closed for renovation since February 2017.

The hotel's online reservation system went live last week. An announcement on its website states, "We are opening Spring 2025 and are now accepting reservations for stays and groups beginning September 2025."

Known for its Art Deco design and rich history, the Waldorf Astoria has been a symbol of luxury since its original opening in 1931.

Over the decades, it has hosted countless celebrities, dignitaries, and world leaders.

The renovation project, led by Anbang Insurance Group which purchased the hotel from Hilton in 2014, involved a complete restoration of its iconic interiors and the addition of private residences, known as the Towers of the Waldorf Astoria.

Architecture firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, in collaboration with interior designer Pierre-Yves Rochon and a team of preservationists and craftsmen, carefully restored the hotel’s exterior and interior spaces.

The multi-billion-dollar project aimed to preserve the building's historic charm while modernizing its amenities.

Updates include state-of-the-art guest rooms, expanded event spaces, and a rejuvenated spa and wellness center.

The legendary "Peacock Alley" restaurant will also make its return, promising a refreshed yet timeless dining experience.

