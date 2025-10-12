Iconic NJ Diner Listed At $1.65M

The Jumboland Diner, located at 438 Route 206 in Branchville, is listed for $1.65 million, according to LoopNet.

The listing describes the property as a “thriving turn-key restaurant with a liquor license and drive-thru.” The sale includes a covered pavilion for outdoor events, a three-bedroom house, an 800-square-foot storage shed, and a 100+ car parking lot along the busy state highway.

According to its website, Jumboland Diner has been “serving up family recipes made with the freshest ingredients, the finest baked goods and friendly, family-like service for over 60 years.”

According to NJ Advance Media, Thomas Nicos has owned Jumboland since 1988.

The diner’s menu features signature sandwiches, classic desserts, and an on-site ice cream stand that’s become a warm-weather favorite for locals and travelers alike.

The 3,000-square-foot retail building sits on Route 206 North and remains a local gathering spot for families, bikers, and day-trippers heading toward Stokes State Forest and High Point.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.