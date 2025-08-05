ICE Places Detainer On Undocumented Mexican National Charged In NJ Double Fatal: Feds

Raul Luna-Perez, 43, of Red Bank, entered the U.S. illegally at an unknown date and location. The agency said he had multiple prior arrests, including:

June 25, 2023, by Red Bank Police for simple domestic violence.

March 20, 2025, and April 17, 2025, for DUI, also by Red Bank Police.

Records show he was being held in a contracted faciilty in Elizabeth.

ICE said New Jersey’s sanctuary state policies allowed him to remain in the community despite the charges.

“Governor Murphy and his sanctuary policies released this serial criminal into New Jersey communities,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Now, this innocent family is shattered by their failed leadership.”

Mahen Gunaratna, a spokesman for the governor's office, released the following statement to Daily Voice:

"The Governor believes that Mr. Luna-Perez, who has been arrested multiple times for DUI and domestic violence, should not have been allowed behind the wheel and should have already been deported due to his previous dangerous criminal activity."

ICE lodged a detainer on Luna-Perez on July 28 and began removal proceedings, the agency said.

Luna-Perez was arrested by Lakewood police just before 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, after crashing his Dodge Durango into a Nissan Sentra at the intersection of Cross Street and Hearthstone Drive, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a release.

Luna-Perez crossed into oncoming traffic before striking the Nissan head-on, Billhimer said.

The female driver of the Nissan, identified on a GoFundMe as 42-year-old Maria Pleitez, was pronounced dead at the scene, Billhimer said. Her 11-year-old daughter, Dayanara Cortes, was rushed to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, where she died a short time later, he said.

A second 11-year-old girl who was seated in the back of the Nissan remained in serious but stable condition as of Sunday, July 27, Billhimer said.

Two passengers in the Dodge Durango were treated and released at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, according to the prosecutor.

First responders noted signs of impairment in Luna-Perez at the scene, Billhimer said. A blood draw was performed under a court-authorized warrant. The results are pending.

Luna-Perez was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and assault by auto and is being held in Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing, Billhimer said.

Meanwhile, the GoFundMe launched by Maria Celina Aguilar had raised more than $31,000 as of Tuesday, Aug. 5.

ICE said victims of illegal alien crime can seek support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by calling 1-855-488-6423.

