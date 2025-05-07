Overcast 71°

ICE Newark Nabs Man Wanted For Homicide

A 23-year-old man living illegally in New Jersey was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Newark officers in East Orange on Tuesday, April 29.

Juan Luis Ramos Marin

 Photo Credit: ICE Newark
Sam Barron

Juan Luis Ramos Marin is wanted in his native Venezuela for homicide, ICE said. He entered the United States without being inspected, admitted or paroled by an immigration officer, ICE said.

Marin has criminal convictions in the United States for  disorderly conduct and petit larceny, with pending charges for multiple theft-related offenses, including property theft valued between $100 and $25,000, and possession of stolen property with intent to sell, ICE said.  He is also wanted for a violent crime committed in Brazil, ICE said.

Marin is being detained in ICE custody without bond, ICE said.

