ICE Detains NJ Resident During Child Porn Raid, But Family Says He Wasn't Involved

The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that a search warrant was executed on the 800 block of Asbury Avenue in Ocean City (Cape May County) as part of an ongoing child exploitation investigation on Tuesday, July 29.

Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said the warrant stemmed from a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which identified the sharing and downloading of child sexual abuse material.

Multiple agencies were involved in executing the warrant, including the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, the Ocean City Police Department, the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI-Atlantic City). Several electronic devices were seized from the apartment.

Later, in a statement to NJ Advance Media, Prosecutor Sutherland confirmed that someone who lived in the home who was "not the target of the search warrant was detained by ICE on an unrelated federal warrant."

No criminal charges have been filed in connection with the detained individual. Authorities have not released the person’s name.

That same evening, El Pueblo Unido de Atlantic City — a community organization serving immigrant families in South Jersey — held a press conference with the man’s relatives on Facebook Live.

“This stream is to inform and educate our community on what really happened,” the caption read. “Because this can happen to any one of us.”

The group said the man detained had no criminal record and was not involved in the child exploitation case.

“He was arrested solely on a civil immigration matter,” the group stated. “He was a victim of a raid, not a targeted operative.”

In the livestream, family members criticized law enforcement and media outlets for what they described as attempts to “criminalize” the detainee, saying:

“No person deserves to be treated like a criminal for the simple fact of being [someone] looking for a better life.”

El Pueblo Unido urged community members to “be informed” and to “hear directly from the family how they were treated today.” The group also offered a hotline for affected residents and announced upcoming Know Your Rights workshops.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.