ICE Arrests Road Rage Driver After Ramming Teen's Car On Long Island: Cops

A man accused of ramming a teen’s car during a Long Island road rage incident is now in federal custody after police discovered an active ICE warrant.

An HSI special agent arresting a suspect.

 Photo Credit: US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)
Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn

The clash happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, in Baldwin, near Sunrise Highway and Milburn Avenue, according to Nassau County Police.

Alfredo Ushpa Ortiz, 30, got into a heated argument with an 18-year-old driver while behind the wheel of a Toyota pickup, police said. The confrontation escalated when Ortiz allegedly struck the rear of the victim’s sedan on purpose.

Both drivers pulled over, and Ortiz became irate, detectives said. He allegedly pounded on the victim’s vehicle with his fist before fleeing the scene. Officers located Ortiz shortly after and arrested him without incident.

Investigators later learned Ortiz had an outstanding Warrant of Removal with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). 

Following his arrest, Ortiz was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, released on an appearance ticket, and then transferred to ICE custody.

