'I Think I've Done Enough': Elon Musk Says He'll Step Back From Political Spending

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk says he plans to cut back on future political spending just weeks after taking a step back from his role in President Donald Trump’s administration.

Elon Musk in the Oval Office, holding his son, X Æ A-Xii, known as Lil X, with President Trump in February.

 Photo Credit: Flickr/The White House
Joe Lombardi
"I think I've done enough,” the 53-year-old Musk said at the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday, May 20. “If I see a reason to do political spending in the future, I will do it. I don’t currently see a reason.” 

Musk contributed approximately $290 million of his own money to support Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

But since then, his efforts have been far less successful. He contributed financially and campaigned for the Republican candidate in a Wisconsin Supreme Court race in April who wound up losing by 10 percentage points.

Numerous polls the last few months have found a strong majority of Americans disapproving of Musk's role in the administration.

