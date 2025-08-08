'I Am Not A Crook': NJ Officer Nixon Lied About Criminal Past, Prosecutor Says

Briant Nixon, a police officer in Neptune Township, repeatedly lied about his criminal history and termination from a prior job in law enforcement while applying for police officer positions in New Jersey, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.

Nixon worked for the New York City Police Department from 2012 to 2017, when he was terminated after a 2015 arrest for domestic violence and for violating a restraining order, Santiago said.

After his termination, Nixon applied to work for three police departments in New Jersey, in West Wildwood where he was hired in 2022, in Matawan, where he submitted a resume and Neptune Township, where he was hired in 2013, Santiago said. Nixon never disclosed his prior employment with the NYPD nor his criminal history, Santiago said.

In his application with Neptune, Nixon swore before a notary public that the false information he included in his paperwork was true, Santiago said. In renewing his police license, Nixon again falsely stated that he had never been charged with any crime or been the subject of a restraining order, Santiago said.

Nixon is charged with pattern of official misconduct, official misconduct, tampering with public records, false swearing, falsifying records and unsworn falsification to to authorities, Santiago said.

