Husband Of HR Chief In Coldplay 'Kiss Cam' Scandal Breaks Silence

Andrew Cabot confirmed to People that he and his wife Kristin were no longer together well before the incident during the show at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, July 16. Kristin Cabot resigned as human resources chief for Astronomer after she was spotted on the video board cuddling with Andy Byron, the artificial intelligence firm CEO.

Byron, who was also reportedly married, stepped down from his position a few days after the infamous moment on the Music of the Spheres World Tour. Kristin Cabot, who joined Astronomer in late 2024, was first placed on administrative leave to await the results of an investigation.

A spokesperson for Andrew Cabot said he and Kristin "were privately and amicably separated several weeks" before the Coldplay concert.

"Their decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening," the spokesperson told People. "Now that the divorce filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they've always valued."

Andrew Cabot, 61, is the CEO of Privateer Rum, a distillery in Ipswich, MA. He has two children from a previous marriage and didn't have any kids with Kristin.

Kristin Cabot later filed for divorce in New Hampshire in August, NBC News reported. A spokesperson for Kristin didn't respond to People's request for comment.

The controversy started when the two executives were shown intimately hugging during Coldplay's "Jumbotron Song." Cabot covered her face and turned away, while Byron ducked from the camera.

Lead singer Chris Martin was surprised to see Byron and Cabot's reactions.

"Either they're having an affair or they're just really shy," he told the crowd in Foxboro, MA.

A Jersey Shore bartender's video rapidly spread online, sparking countless memes within hours. The clip has been viewed more than 130.8 million times on TikTok as of Tuesday, Sept. 9.

Many jokes and parodies have spread ever since, with Coldplay songs becoming a new trend for sports teams to play during their kiss cams. Martin even gave fans a playful warning during the next concert in Madison, Wisconsin.

Online streams of the band's songs jumped 20% in the days after the video went viral, according to music data firm Luminate. Martin's ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, even became a "very temporary" spokesperson for Astronomer in a video poking fun at the scandal.

Astronomer co-founder Pete DeJoy has since taken over as CEO.

"The events of the past few days have received a level of media attention that few companies — let alone startups in our small corner of the data and AI world — ever encounter," DeJoy wrote on LinkedIn after becoming interim CEO. "The spotlight has been unusual and surreal for our team and, while I would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name."

Astronomer said no other employees were in the viral video.

