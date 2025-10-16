Husband Drank Anti-Freeze After Stabbing Wife Dead In NJ Home: Prosecutor

On Friday, July 11, Maplewood police responded to a welfare check at 422 S 4th St. and found Kathleen Constantino, 73 and her husband, Michael Constantino, 71, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Maplewood Police Chief Albert Sally said.

The autopsy determined Kathleen died from stab wounds and Michael died from an anti-freeze overdose, authorities said. His death has been ruled a suicide, authorities said.

Born in Orange, Kathleen spent many years as a dietician with Aramark Food Service and later worked as a customer service representative with Target, according to her obituary from the Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home website.

She was known for her JELLO-mold, a holiday tradition and loved family gatherings, her obituary reads.

"Kathy was a beloved mother, wife, sister, and friend," according to her obituary. "She was noted as the 'sweet' sister and aunt with caring heart, soft manner, and a quiet wit that would have everyone crying tears of laughter when you least expected."

Kathleen is survived by her son, Joseph, her siblings, Pegeen, Jane, Patti, Mary and Dennis and numerous other family members and friends, her obituary reads.

"Kathy was a terrific lady and such a fixture at Target for many years," said one mourner. "She had a job that could be very difficult at times yet she always handled everything with complete professionalism. My condolences to her family."

"Kathy was one of the sweetest people we know," said another mourner. "She always asked how we were doing and will be greatly missed for her sweetness and wit."

The investigation into their deaths is now concluded, authorities said.

To view her obituary, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.