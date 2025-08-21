Hurricane Erin Whips Up 12-Foot Waves, Makes Closest Pass To NJ Today: Here's What To Know

According to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, the storm will make its closest pass to the Garden State later today before turning northeast and heading out to sea. While no direct landfall is expected, Erin’s large wind field is already hammering the shoreline with sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph from Ocean County south into Delaware.

Seas are running 10 to 17 feet offshore, with breaking surf of 7 to 12 feet Thursday before subsiding slightly to 6 to 9 feet Friday. The NWS has issued a High Surf Advisory and High Rip Current Risk through Friday for the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches.

Flooding is also a serious concern. A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Saturday, with forecasters calling for widespread minor to moderate flooding at high tide and locally major flooding in Cape May County. Inundation of roads, road closures, and water entering some structures are likely, especially along the back bays and tidal waterways.

“It’s not safe to be in the ocean for the rest of the week,” National Hurricane Center Director Dr. Michael Brennan said.

Peak flooding is expected with Thursday evening’s high tide — Sandy Hook’s water levels are forecast to reach 7.9 feet MLLW, enough for moderate flooding.

NWS Safety Reminders:

Never drive through floodwaters.

Move valuables away from ground level.

If you must go near the water, stay in view of a lifeguard and keep a flotation device handy.

