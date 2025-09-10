Humpty Dumpty Vandalized At NJ Golf Course: Cape May PD

At 4:04 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7, individuals broke into the Ocean Putt Miniature Golf Course in Cape May, Cape May police said. One suspect climbed a fence on Jackson Street, damaging the iconic vintage Humpty Dumpty figure by forcibly removing it from the structure where it was mounted, police said.

The suspect then removed the figure from the property and discarded it several properties away on Jackson Street, police said.

Police have released video of the suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective David Atkinson at 609-385-0486.

