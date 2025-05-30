Hudson County Sheriff's Officer Dies At Administration Building (Developing)

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said only that they are investigating an officer's death.

HudPost said that the officer fell to his death from the 8th floor window of the Newark Avenue building at approximately 11 a.m.

Photos from the scene show a gaping hole in one of the windows.

According to News 12 New Jersey, a notice was shared to the NJ Courts website earlier in the day saying the building would be closed due to a power outage.

"Due to a power outage, judicial operations at the Brennan Courthouse and at the Hudson County Administration Building will proceed remotely on Friday, May 30, 2025. If you have scheduled proceedings for today, please contact the court to confirm how matters will proceed or rescheduled," News 12 reports citing the alert.

"“I would like to express my condolences to the family of the Hudson County Sheriff’s Officer who tragically passed away," Hudson County Executive Craig Guy said. "My prayers also go out to the Hudson County Sheriff and all the Sheriff’s Officers, who lost a dedicated brother today.”

To read the HudPost story, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.