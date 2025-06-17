Hudson County Sheriff’s Lt. Richard Garcia Dies After 24 Years Of Service

Lt. Richard Garcia died Monday, June 16, due to health-related complications, the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Lt. Garcia was in his 24th year of service and was known across the department for his professionalism, leadership, and loyalty to the people of Hudson County, the department said.

“Lt. Garcia was a respected member of this agency, known for his professionalism, leadership, and unwavering commitment to the people of Hudson County,” the department said.

Over more than two decades, he became a pillar in the agency and a trusted figure in the community.

“Beyond the uniform, Lt. Garcia was a steady presence — a mentor, a friend, and a role model whose influence extended far beyond the walls of this department,” officials said.

The department described his legacy as one of “service, honor, and compassion” and said it will live on through the people who served beside him.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Lt. Garcia’s family, loved ones, and all those affected by this loss,” the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office said. “His absence will be deeply felt, and his memory will forever remain a part of the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office.”

