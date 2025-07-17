Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez Retiring

Suarez, who has served in the position for 10 years, made the announcement on Thursday, July 17. Her last day will be Friday, Aug. 1.

"My goal, since day one, was to build an Office that can better address the needs of the residents of Hudson County, while also providing law enforcement with the tools necessary to protect and serve," Suarez said.

Under her watch, the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit, Hudson County Regional S.W.A.T. and Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force were established.

"We have constructed an in-house DNA Laboratory to expeditiously analyze items of evidentiary value, a Child Advocacy Center to create a welcoming space for children during their time of greatest need, and a Cybersecurity Lab to develop digital footprints to solve crimes," Suarez said. " This is a mere snapshot of the historic investments we have made to build an Office equipped for modern day policing. Because of these initiatives, among many others, I am confident we have accomplished that goal together."

Suarez said she will leave the office filled with gratitude and appreciation.

"I thank the residents of Hudson County and the entire staff of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office for trusting me to serve in this position and I wish you continued success in the years to come," Suarez said.

