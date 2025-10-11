20 Shot, At Least 4 Killed At HS Football Homecoming Gathering In Mississippi

Around midnight Saturday, Oct. 11, the shooting erupted on Main Street in Leland, a Washington County city of about 4,000 roughly 120 miles northwest of Jackson, the state's capital.

According to ABC affiliate WAPT in Jackson, State Sen. Derrick Simmons said 20 people were shot during a gathering that followed the Leland High School homecoming game Friday night. Four people were killed, and four were airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in critical condition. Eight others were also hospitalized.

Authorities said the shooting did not occur on school grounds. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the probe.

As of early Saturday morning, no suspects had been identified or taken into custody.

Witnesses described a crowded scene that quickly turned frantic as people fled and first responders converged.

