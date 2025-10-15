How To Watch The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show — With Plenty Of Local Ties

The annual runway event is set to feature performances by Missy Elliott, Karol G, Madison Beer, and K-pop group TWICE.

It will also include some of the fashion industry’s biggest names — including several models with strong ties to New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

Models With New York Ties

New York has long been a hub for the fashion industry, and several models taking the stage this year call it home:

Ashley Graham — NYC resident for more than 20 years.

Emily Ratajkowski — Maintains a home in New York City.

Irina Shayk — Longtime Manhattan resident.

Imaan Hammam — Dutch model based in New York.

Joan Smalls — Launched her career in New York; remains based there.

Paloma Elsesser — NYC-based model.

Stella Maxwell — Splits time among fashion capitals, including New York.

Taylor Hill — Sustained NYC base during VS years and beyond.

Grace Elizabeth — Divides time between New York and Florida.

Devyn Garcia — Career launched out of New York with DNA Models.

Amelia Gray — Currently working in New York, with recent Vogue features shot in the city.

Alex Consani — Career rooted in NYC, with runway and editorial work.

Models From New Jersey

Two Garden State natives will represent New Jersey on the runway:

Barbie Ferreira — Grew up in Maywood; Hackensack High School alum.

Yumi Nu — Born in Englewood.

Pennsylvania also has strong ties to this year’s show:

Gigi Hadid — Spent much of her childhood at the family’s Bucks County farm in New Hope.

Bella Hadid — Same Bucks County family farm connection.

Kennedy Eurich — TikTok creator and model from Cabot in Butler County.

Model From Maryland

Angel Reese — Born and raised in Randallstown (Baltimore County), starred at St. Frances Academy, and now makes history as the first professional athlete to walk the Victoria’s Secret runway.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show ran annually from 1995 to 2018 before taking a six-year break. It returned in 2024 with a more inclusive approach after years of controversy.

The show has always blended lingerie, celebrity appearances, and A-list performances, with past acts including Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, and Usher.

This year’s edition, led by new creative director Adam Selman, promises to be a “spectacle,” according to the brand’s promo campaign.

The show streams live at 7 p.m. on Victoria’s Secret’s Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, with subscribers also able to watch on Prime Video and Amazon Live.

