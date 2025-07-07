Household Staples Pulled In Recall Of Items Sold At Costco, Other Retailers

The recall involves two separate products — a portable power bank and a window air conditioning unit — and affects items sold both directly through Costco and via Costco Next, a program that lets members buy brand-name goods at Costco pricing.

One of the recalled items is the Anker Power Bank (10K, 22.5W), identified by model number A1257.

Anker voluntarily launched the recall after an internal review found that lithium-ion battery cells from one supplier posed a small risk of malfunction.

While the company says the chances of failure are minimal, it has offered replacements for affected units.

Customers who purchased the model are being asked to visit Anker’s recall website to check their device's serial number.

If eligible, members will need to submit a photo of the device with the model number, serial number, the word “recalled” written in permanent marker, and the date. A receipt may also be required.

The second product under recall is the Danby 8,000 BTU U-Shaped Window Air Conditioner, model DAC080B6IWDB-6.

Supplier Midea America Corp. issued the recall after discovering water could pool inside the unit, causing mold buildup. That mold poses a potential health risk, especially for people with respiratory issues.

The air conditioners were sold through Costco and a wide range of retailers — including Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and Home Depot, between March 2020 and May 2025. More than 1.7 million units in the US and nearly 46,000 in Canada are affected.

Customers are urged to stop using the unit immediately and contact Midea for a refund or repair kit at 888-345-0256 or MideaURecall.expertinquiry.com.

Costco members can return the product to any warehouse for a full refund.

