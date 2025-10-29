House Fire That Killed Dad, 3 Kids, And Friend In NY Was Intentionally Set, Police Say

The blaze broke out around 10:40 a.m. Monday, Oct. 6, at a home on Twiller Street near South Bertha Street, as Daily Voice reported. When first responders arrived, they found the residence fully engulfed in flames, with several victims trapped inside.

Firefighters and officers managed to rescue multiple people, but 52-year-old Erick DeCamp, his 3-year-old daughter, and 4-year-old son later died at Albany Medical Center, authorities said. Two others — DeCamp’s 6-year-old daughter and 47-year-old Eric Peterson — were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two neighboring homes were also damaged by the flames but no additional injuries were reported. More than 40 firefighters worked to contain the fire before it spread further.

In an update on Wednesday, Oct. 29, Albany Police confirmed the fire was deliberately set. The conclusion followed a joint investigation with the Albany Fire Department, the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control, and the Albany County District Attorney’s Fire Investigation Team.

The case is now being treated as a homicide. No suspects had been arrested as of Wednesday,.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers or Albany Police at 518-462-8039.

