Hot People Wanted For Kevin Hart Movie Filming Yacht, Club Scenes In NYC

Grant Wilfey Casting is looking for “attractive” club-ready people ages 18–35 to serve as background actors in Kevin Hart’s upcoming feature film 72 Hours, directed by Tim Story (Barbershop, Think Like a Man, Ride Along).

The comedy follows a 40-year-old executive (Hart) who gets roped into a wild three-day bachelor party with a much younger crowd after being mistakenly included in their group text, according to its IMDB page.

Producers are casting for scenes set at a high-end nightclub and luxurious yacht party—think bottle service, glammed-up guests, and possibly a few sparklers. Roles range from background club-goers to boat-ready partiers, and even bottle service girls (wardrobe described as “topless with gold pasties, with a crystal necklace overlay, with gold briefs and heels.”)

No acting experience required, just confidence, availability on shoot days, and the ability to send a selfie that screams, “I know my angles.”

Here’s what they’re looking for:

Nightclub Goers:

All genders, ages 21–35

Stylish, confident, and down to dance

Filming: Tuesday, June 24 through Thursday, June 26

Pay: $216 (SAG), $181.50 (Non-Union) for up to 10 hours

Yacht Party Guests:

All genders, ages 21–35

Must be comfortable on a boat

Filming: Monday, July 14 through Friday, July 18

Pay: $224 (SAG), $181.50 (Non-Union) up to 10 hours

Bottle Service Girls:

Must be comfortable wearing glam clubwear

Must be okay carrying bottles with sparklers

Bonus if you have relevant work experience

Filming takes place mostly in New Jersey, but transportation from Manhattan will be provided if needed. A fitting may also be required in advance. Pay is for a full 8–10 hour day, depending on union status.

Those interested in applying can find more information on the Grant Wilfley Casting Facebook page.

