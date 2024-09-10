Horses Extricated From Trailer In NJ Turnpike Crash, Firefighters Say

The Cherry Hill Fire Department said the crash happened in the southbound lanes near milepost 26, and involved a utility van and a truck towing the trailer.

"There were no injuries to humans, however the horse trailer had significant damage to the rear door and ramp trapping the horses inside," the fire department said. "To complicate things further, the trailer was disabled and could not be moved off of the highway and one of the horses was in distress from its injuries as a result of the crash."

The horse owners helped firefighters and state troopers come up with a plan to safely remove them from the trailer, closing the southbound lanes of the roadway.

Firefighters used extrication tools to remove the doors and ramp from the trailer and damaged interior partition between the horses, the CHFD said.

"The fire apparatus, NJSP vehicles, and horse trailer brought in to receive the horses were positioned to act as a coral to keep both the public and horses safe during the removal and transfer," firefighters said. "The horses were successfully removed and transported by their owners for further medical care."

Daily Voice has reached out to NJSP for additional details.

