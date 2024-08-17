Horror Film Shooting In NJ Casting Multiple Roles For Girls Punk Band, Pays Up To $4K

"Harlots," is set in the 90s and is about an all-girl punk band wrapping their local tour when they fall prey to a satanic cult.

It's directed by Emily DiPrimio of Me-Mania, and is set to film in October 2025 in New Jersey or Philadelphia.

Roles include:

Hannah, the lead singer: Charismatic and brave. Passionate in what she believes in, 20-24 years old, all ethnicities.

Veronica, lead guitarist: Confident. Smarter than she seems and she likes it that way, 20-24 years old, all ethnicities.

Molly, the drummer: Smart, resilient, natural born leader, 20-24, all ethnicities.

Brad, the roadie and brother to Molly: Charming. The living embodiment of a best friend. Whatever you need, he's there, ages 20-24 years old, all ethnicities.

And more!

Click here for the complete casting call.

