Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s Purse Stolen With $3K, ID Inside: Report

According to reports, Noem was eating dinner at a DC restaurant when an unknown thief stole her purse, which contained $3,000 in cash, an ID badge, passport, driver's license and other valuable items.

The incident was first reported by CNN.

"The Secret Service, which provides security for Noem, reviewed security camera footage at the restaurant and saw an unknown white male wearing a medical mask steal her bag and leave the restaurant," a law enforcement source told the agency.

At the White House Easter Egg Roll, Noem reportedly acknowledged the stolen purse, and confirmed the incident is still under investigation.

“Her entire family was in town including her children and grandchildren — she was using the withdrawal to treat her family to dinner, activities, and Easter gifts,” a DHS spokesperson said, according to NBC.

