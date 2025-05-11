Home Explosion Kills 2 In South Jersey: Report

Multiple 9-1-1 calls came in at approximately 2 a.m. reporting a loud explosion and fire on Tranquility Court and Orion Way, according to Washington Township police in Gloucester County.

Responders arriving at 13 Tranquility Ct. saw the home was fully engulfed in flames.

6abc says the bodies of a man and a woman were recovered from the rubble. Officials had not identified a cause as of press time.

The investigation is being led jointly by the Washington Township Police Department’s Detective Bureau, Washington Township Fire Investigators, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, and the New Jersey Division of Fire Safety (Fire Marshal’s Office).

