Home Depot’s $5.5B Power Move: GMS Now Under Its Roof

On Thursday, Sept. 4, the retail giant announced it had sealed a $5.5 billion deal to scoop up GMS Inc., one of the biggest names in drywall, ceilings, steel framing, and other construction must-haves. The buyout happened through SRS Distribution Inc., Home Depot’s specialty trade distribution arm — and the move marks one of the company’s largest acquisitions to date.

The deal wasn’t just about adding more products to the shelves. It’s part of Home Depot’s mission to woo professional contractors by offering them everything from the studs to the ceiling tiles in one place. With SRS already showing strong growth since its own 2024 acquisition, pairing it with GMS opens the door to bigger projects, faster fulfillment, and a broader reach into both residential and commercial markets.

“The addition of GMS further enhances SRS’s position as a leading multi-category building materials distributor, bringing differentiated capabilities, product categories and customer relationships that are highly complementary to SRS’s business today,” said Ted Decker, chair, president, and CEO of Home Depot.

Translation: this is going to give them serious muscle in the pro contractor market.

After a tender offer expired just after midnight on Sept. 3, Home Depot walked away with roughly 79.5% of GMS’s outstanding shares, about 30.3 million of them, at $110 apiece in cash. The rest? Also getting cashed out for the same price, with GMS now officially tucked under SRS’s roof as a wholly owned subsidiary.

